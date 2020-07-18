Drew McIntyre reveals honest take on potential SummerSlam match against Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is currently enjoying a great run as the WWE Champion on RAW. He recently crossed paths with an old friend Dolph Ziggler and the latter felt that he deserves a shot at McIntyre's title.

Both Superstars were engaged in a feud over the last few weeks the two are now set to lock horns in a title match at Extreme Rules. It is expected that Drew McIntyre will successfully defend his title.

There have been backstage reports suggesting that Drew McIntyre's challenger at SummerSlam could be none other than Randy Orton. WWE Superstar Edge is currently recovering from his injury and is expected to miss WWE 'Biggest Party of The Summer'. Therefore, it is possible that we will see 'The Viper' locking horns with the 'Scottish Psychopath' at SummerSlam.

I said what I said https://t.co/ZGFQ3EYnPA — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 17, 2020

What does Drew McIntyre think of facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam?

In a recent interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, Drew McIntrye revealed that facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam is quite exciting for him. He feels that Orton is someone who can make him even better with the help of this feud.

With Randy Orton's 'Legend Killer' gimmick once again picking momentum, Drew McIntyre is certain that he can get a lot accomplished inside the ring if the match is booked. Talking about the possibility, Drew McIntyre said,

“That’s exciting to me. Randy Orton is on fire right now. Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 per cent – but he’s still better than 90 per cent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton."

“For me, I need somebody who is really going to make me work up to their level. I’m in a place where I’m building as a new champion and we don’t have an audience to show the new fans they should be reacting to me in a certain way right now. It is very much every week, I’m starting from square one in my mind to get over every single week."

“Because their might be a new viewer watching and I’ve got to tell them who I am, explain Drew McIntyre and why they should be behind me and I think with Randy Orton, he’s so well established and instantly recognisable, he’s so good at his role that it would make me have to work up to his level or I would drown."

No wonder your comedy career was such a HUGE success... https://t.co/1kIUTsEr6f — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 15, 2020

Before SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre has to successfully defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. The stipulation of this match has been kept a secret by WWE, and it will be disclosed only at the PPV.