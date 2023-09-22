Drew McIntyre reveals if he and Matt Riddle would challenge for Judgment Day's WWE Tag Team Titles (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about the possibility of him and Matt Riddle challenging for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's WWE Tag Team Championships.

The unlikely duo of Riddle and McIntyre has been a hit with fans, apart from having great chemistry as a tag team, they are also immensely entertaining. Though The Original Bro has been absent for the last couple of weeks, fans can expect him and The Scottish Warrior to get back in the thick of things soon.

In an exclusive interview with Jigal Bhanushali of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, Drew McIntyre was asked about him and Matt Riddle contesting for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

McIntyre mentioned that though he does not have any vendetta against The Judgment Day, a feud between the two sides was possible due to Riddle's issues with the faction.

"Well, it's a possibility. I don't think Judgment Day has given me any grief. May have walked out one time I was talking, and Rhea and I had a little banter on the microphone. But I haven't had too much involvement with them, but Riddle has, and we'll see if the things work out," said Drew McIntyre. [3:16 - 3:30]

Drew McIntyre does not want to form any faction in WWE

Though he is teamed up with Matt Riddle these days, The Scottish Warrior is not interested in forming his own faction in the global juggernaut. While chatting with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre mentioned that he did not have good experiences with stables, recalling his history with The Bloodline.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," said Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre and Riddle will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles once the Original Bro is back.

Do you think the pair of McIntyre and Riddle will take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below!

