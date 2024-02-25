Drew McIntyre reveals the special treatment he receives because he beat Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre became the only person to pin Cody Rhodes since WrestleMania 39 last year. The Scottish Warrior took to X (fka Twitter) to let the WWE Universe know about the perks of beating The American Nightmare.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one against each other on WWE RAW last week. The two put on a great exhibition, with many near falls, giving the WWE Universe a premium live event-level match. In the end, The Bloodline's intervention gave McIntyre the advantage, allowing him to pin Rhodes for the win.

At the Elimination Chamber PLE, Cody Rhodes was given a heroic welcome in Australia. His entrance was filled with pyro, giving the WWE Universe in Australia a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Later in the PLE, Drew McIntyre punched his ticket to WrestleMania when he beat five other superstars in the Chamber match. While celebrating his victory, the former WWE Champion was given a huge pyro display of his own. He then took to X to joke about being given that treatment because he beat Rhodes on WWE RAW last week.

Expand Tweet

What did Drew McIntyre have to say about The Bloodline helping him against Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The match marks his second attempt at winning the WWE title that has eluded him since his return in 2022.

Last year, The American Nightmare came close to dethroning The Tribal Chief but The Bloodline's interference proved too much to handle. Rhodes came up short and had to wait for another year to finish his story. Similar scenes played out on WWE RAW this week when Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso attacked Rhodes during his match against McIntyre. Many fans called McIntyre a hypocrite for taking advantage of the situation to win the match.

Drew McIntyre then shared a video on social media detailing how he was not a hypocrite and why he didn't attack Solo Siko even though he wanted to. He stated that beating Rhodes would send him to Australia with more momentum. It seems as though his thought process was right, given that he has now won his match at the Elimination Chamber.