Drew McIntyre reveals he's suffering from hearing issues: "I can’t hear jack"

Drew McIntyre is doing some of the finest work of his career as one of the top villains on RAW. He has now revealed that his current form is getting hindered by legitimate hearing issues that have been exacerbated following a recent contest.

The Scotsman's victory in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber helped him secure a guaranteed match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, McIntyre disclosed that the hard-hitting Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, had left him feeling physically awful.

"Physically, I still feel terrible from the [Elimination] Chamber. I took most of the big falls, it seemed, even though — I guess Randy’s maybe bigger than me these days and [Bobby] Lashley’s jacked, but basically, the biggest guys somehow ended up taking all the worst falls."

McIntyre added that he had been suffering from hearing issues for a while, and they had become worse after his eardrum popped during the Chamber bout. The former WWE Champion further mentioned that he had unknowingly taught himself to lip-read and relied on it to communicate properly.

"I found out about a year-and-a-half ago from an ear specialist because I have bad hearing in general that I taught myself to lip read, which I had no idea. We did a little test where he was talking, had me put my fingers in my ears where I could still hear him, was telling him what he was saying and he slowly slipped up a piece of paper in front of his face and I was like, ‘I can’t hear what you’re saying. You’ve lowered your voice.’ My wife was like, ‘He hasn’t. He’s the exact same volume.’ Then it got perforated. So, I won’t say who it was because I don’t want them to feel bad, but it’s very annoying because I can’t hear jack.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Drew McIntyre is ready to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre's victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will allow him to possibly avenge his previous losses against Seth Rollins.

The Scottish Psychopath is focused on dethroning The Visionary, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten his arch-nemesis, CM Punk. He has been firing shots at The Second City Saint, poking fun at the latter on social media and television.

We'll have to wait and see if the title bout will work out in McIntyre's favor at WrestleMania 40 and if he'll become world champion again.