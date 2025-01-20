Drew McIntyre reveals why he is targeting Roman Reigns on WWE TV

Drew McIntyre revealed why he decided to target Roman Reigns on WWE television. The Scottish Warrior returned from his hiatus on the December 2, 2024, edition of WWE RAW and has been focused on taking down the OG Bloodline.

The former World Heavyweight Champion shared a video today on his X (fka Twitter) account and explained why he was going after Roman Reigns. The veteran noted that he had still not forgotten about being screwed out of the title at Clash at the Castle 2022, and believes more stars should be trying to prevent the OTC from rising to power once again.

"The biggest question of all, why do I want to stop Roman [Reigns] if I'm only looking out for myself now? I would encourage others to do the same. Because I want the title, I was screwed out of it at Clash at the Castle in front of my friends and family. That loss cut deep, it took a long time to recover and honestly, I'm not recovered. Roman, I don't know how you do it. You have magical powers. The company, fans, everyone wrapped around your finger," said McIntyre. [From 2:05 - 2:30]

Trending

You can check out Drew McIntyre's full social media promo in the video below:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre will be squaring off against Seth Rollins tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The Visionary refused to team up with Roman Reigns' team in the Men's WarGames Match last year at WWE Survivor Series.

Wrestling veteran praises WWE star Drew McIntyre

Independent wrestling star Vinny Pacifico recently praised Drew McIntyre as a person for helping him during his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Pacifico discussed meeting McIntyre at a Warriors of Wrestling event back in the day. He noted that the 39-year-old was very giving of his time and offered him good advice.

"It was a really fun debut. Marq Quen was in there, Drew McIntyre was in there as well." Pacifico said. "Great guy. After the show, he talked to me. He's a wonderful person. Great guy. So giving of his time. That's something that I appreciate. They don't have to do anything for us, the veterans. They don't have to give us advice, they don't have to do these things. But they go out of their way and do it." [From 7:25 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Pacifico's comments:

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, but Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to win the title. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can defeat Seth Rollins again in their rematch tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback