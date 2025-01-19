4 WWE stars who could interfere in Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will be squaring off tomorrow night on WWE RAW on Netflix. Triple H took to social media today to promote the WrestleMania rematch set for the red brand.

McIntyre defeated The Visionary at WrestleMania XL last year in Philadelphia, but his reign as World Heavyweight Champion was extremely short-lived. Damian Priest cashed in on McIntyre to capture the World Heavyweight Championship only a few minutes after he'd won the title.

The Scottish Warrior is set to clash against The Visionary in a rematch tomorrow on the red brand, and with everything surrounding The Bloodline Saga, there is a huge possibility of outside interference during the bout.

Trending

Listed below are four WWE stars who could interfere in Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW:

#4. CM Punk could interfere in the match between Rollins and McIntyre on WWE RAW

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Rollins and Punk were rumored to clash at WrestleMania XL, but The Second City Saint tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and was unable to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

McIntyre and Rollins both interrupted Punk on this past Monday's episode of RAW and announced that they would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month. The former AEW World Champion may decide to get involved in the match tomorrow night on RAW and hit Rollins with another GTS.

#3. Sami Zayn could attack Drew McIntyre

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn was the victim of an attack by Drew McIntyre on the December 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown. McIntyre went on hiatus for several weeks following his loss to CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood but returned to target the OG Bloodline last month.

McIntyre defeated Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event, and then again in a rematch on the December 16 edition of RAW. Zayn is scheduled to cut a promo tomorrow night on the red brand but may decide to interfere in the main event instead and go after McIntyre.

#2. Jey Uso could try to take McIntyre out ahead of his title match

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Drew McIntyre also unleashed a backstage attack on Jey Uso during his return from hiatus in December. However, Main Event Jey was able to get his revenge by defeating McIntyre on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month.

The Yeet Master will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Jey Uso could decide to attack McIntyre tomorrow night on RAW to make sure that the 39-year-old is taken out before he can get involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match next Saturday night.

#1. Roman Reigns could surprisingly help Seth Rollins on RAW tomorrow night

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in 2022 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut during the title match and helped Reigns retain.

McIntyre has still not forgotten the loss and has become obsessed with stopping Roman Reigns from becoming champion once again. The Tribal Chief could make a surprise appearance during RAW tomorrow night and level the Scot with a Spear.

Rollins has taken several shots at Reigns as of late and refused to team up with him in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024. However, McIntyre could be moving over to SmackDown and Reigns could jump-start their rivalry by interfering in the marquee match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback