Drew McIntyre reveals what Vince McMahon told him about making money in WWE

During his initial run in WWE, Drew McIntyre was touted as the Chosen One. Every WWE fan was aware that Vince McMahon did everything in his capacity to get Drew McIntyre over with the crowd at that time. Unfortunately, for both Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon, they weren't able to get the fans behind McIntyre back in 2014.

Drew McIntyre was released by the WWE back in 2014. After his release, McIntyre went back to ICW, Evolve, and IMPACT! Wrestling. The Scottish Psychopath returned to Vince Mcmahon's WWE in 2017 as a part of the NXT roster. He built himself as one of the most dominating Superstars and progressed his career to become the current WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre on Vince McMahon's advice to making money in WWE

Drew McIntyre was in an interview with Medium. During the conversation, Drew McIntyre spoke about the plan he had in mind when WWE released him in 2014. The current WWE Champion told his fans what he learned in the WWE and what Vince McMahon told him about making money in WWE.

“Taking your time and working the cameras, is something WWE taught me. Not rushing through things, and getting your face across – even though I’m a bigger guy, I will make sure to structure my match in a way that people would be able to recognise my face walking down the street. They’ll recognise my opponents face walking down the street. Vince McMahon always says, ‘It’s your face that gets you over’. That’s what people remember. That’s how you make your money. I subscribe to that, but I also believe you should be having a good match. You should be covering all facets of wrestling. You should be telling a story in the ring. The audience should be losing their mind on the near-falls. You should be killing-it facial-expression wise, storytelling-wise. If you excel in every single area, then you’re pleasing everybody and most importantly you’re pleasing yourself, cause you’ve got that creative freedom. Be creative, be different, don’t phone it in. If you’re not delivering and connecting with the crowd and getting every single one of them invested, you’re not doing your job.” (h/t 411mania.com)