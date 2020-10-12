WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was the first draft pick on night 1 of the WWE Draft. On SmackDown, the Scottish Psychopath was picked ahead of the likes of Roman Reigns, Asuka, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, to name a few.

Drew McIntyre has come a long way since last year's Draft, when he was the fifth pick in the WWE Draft 2019. The WWE Champion has had a fantastic 2020 so far, and he will continue to try to rule the roost on RAW.

And the Scotsman wants two big men to join him on the Red brand ahead of Monday's WWE Draft on RAW.

Drew McIntyre wants Braun Strowman and Sheamus on RAW

Drew McIntyre spoke about the WWE Draft during a New York Comic Con panel, and said that he wants Sheamus and Strowman to be drafted to RAW, and revealed the reason why:

"I'd be a bit curious if Sheamus and I end up on the same show. We've known each other since I was 19 and he was about 47 [laughs] and he's been there through all the ups and downs of my life. If you check out the 24 special on myself and my career, it'll kind of take you through the story. You'll see how important Sheamus has been to my life and career. I think if we get the opportunity to do something pretty special. I want Braun Stroman as well. He's a big man, I want to give him a big beating.” (H/T Fightful)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have a long history, with both of them wrestling against each other even before they joined WWE. McIntyre has stated that Sheamus is like an older brother to him, and has revealed time and again about the close bond that they share with each other.

Recent reports have indicated that Braun Strowman could very well return to RAW in this week's WWE Draft. Sheamus was not a part of last year's draft as he was on the sidelines due to a concussion. Strowman has been appearing on RAW Underground over the last few weeks after his loss to Roman Reigns at Payback.