WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been a fighting champion since winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath has bested several Superstars since winning the title at The Show of Shows, with the likes of Andrade, Seth Rollins, Big Show, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler all losing to McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has bigger plans for his current title reign and has hinted at facing two-time heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury in the future.

Drew McIntyre reveals how a match with Tyson Fury can happen

The WWE RAW Superstar revealed when he will face Fury and what has to happen for this match to take place in WWE. While speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, this is what Drew McIntyre had to say about a match with Tyson Fury:

"Tyson and I have been going back and forth to the point where we’re trying to push this big UK pay-per-view that hasn’t happened since SummerSlam ‘92. And a lot of people have started talking about it to the point where people within the office are asking me, ‘Do you know something we don’t know? Is this really gonna happen? Because you talk about it so much, yourself and Fury have got a dialogue going to the point where you’re both main eventing this Summerslam pay-per-view. And that’s literally what I said. If I have to fight Tyson Fury in the UK to get this big UK pay-per-view...we’re absolutely gonna do it.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Fury has been in just one match in WWE so far, which came last year in Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The champion boxer faced off against Braun Strowman, and got a win on debut by countout.

"If WWE comes to the United Kingdom and wants a massive PPV, then look no further than the Gypsy King vs. @DMcIntyreWWE..."



And there we have it 🚨🚨🚨@Tyson_Fury wants to headline a UK PPV against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sZSSTmmvSf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 26, 2020

Tyson Fury confirms to talkSPORT he was meant to be apart of #WrestleMania 36



“I was supposed to be at WrestleMania 36, but obviously with the coronavirus I couldn’t be there.”



Says he’d love to face Drew McIntyre after Wilder rematch. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

Fury has talked about returning to WWE and even teased a match with Brock Lesnar in WWE.