Drew McIntyre reveals which WWE Superstar he wants to face and elevate (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has been on a great run as the WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW. SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with McIntyre for a special interview. During an interview last year, The Scottish Psychopath expressed his desire to face Randy Orton and AJ Styles, both of whom he has faced now.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has helped establish Superstars like Jey Uso as major players. Drew McIntyre revealed which RAW Superstar he would like to face and elevate in a similar way.

"I'm all about kind of pulling each other up. With Randy Orton, he's so established, he's been around so long. Like he can really help cement me as a main-event talent. And I feel like I'm still on the rise cementing my legacy right now, that's why the Goldberg match is so important to me to kind of cement that legacy and take myself to the next level as a Superstar," said Drew McIntyre.

"It's been a while since he's been at the top of the mountain" - Drew McIntyre on wanting to face Sheamus

Drew McIntyre expressed his desire to face Sheamus, who is also one of his best friends in real-life. The two have known each other for many years, and McIntyre thinks he can bring Sheamus back to the top of the mountain where he belongs. He also mentioned the name of Jinder Mahal.

"But, if I had to pick a situation, this might be an interesting one because you know he's already been on top of the mountain multiple times and won everything there is to win but over the past few years, he's more of a tag wrestler and kind of floating and not really doing anything at the top of the card. But someone like Sheamus I think is an interesting one because as long as he's been around, it's been a while since he's been at the top of the mountain and just the same as Jinder, we have that real relationship. We've known each other since I was 18-19, he was about 45-46 at that time (laughs). And moving through everything together like all the ups and the downs of his life and my life. Like the story would be incredible and I think where I'm at right now would help pull him to where he belongs on the card. And the same thing with Jinder. Both those guys with such a cool real story that I think together would really bring them both back to the top of the card," said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will be appearing at Superstar Spectacle, a special show for the WWE Universe in India. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

