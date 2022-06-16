"He's got both the titles, he's not on all the shows" - Drew McIntyre candidly opens up on Roman Reigns' current contract situation

Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns holding both world titles and appearing less on weekly programming.

The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but will not feature as regularly on RAW or SmackDown. While Drew McIntyre doesn't hold anything against Reigns personally, the Scottish Warrior certainly believes the title should be on a more active superstar. He went on to suggest himself as the one to win the championships and sent a bold message to Reigns.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre touched on the matter and shared his thoughts on Reigns' new deal with WWE:

"His confidence is at an all-time high. We've always known how good Roman is. He's always been incredible in the ring. He was always holding back in a certain way and I guess that was his character and who he was outside the ring because in the end, that's the real Roman, he's all about him or his family, as he claims, but inevitably he's all about himself. Since he's embraced his true self, he's gone to levels that most of us could never even imagine so good for him. Bad for us, he's got both the titles, he's not on all the shows. We need those titles back, and I don't hold it against him. He didn't offer the contract, he signed the contract so if he's not always there then that's cool but we need those titles back. We need somebody to step up. We need someone to take him down." [25:34 - 25:14]

Roman Reigns' new contract details

Last month, multiple reports emerged which suggested that Roman Reigns had signed a new contract with WWE. Based on the reported terms of the new contract, The Tribal Chief will be working fewer dates, including less live shows. Reports further stated that Reigns would be on a much lighter schedule where he might not be showcased at some premium live events, focusing more on stadium shows.

Reigns will be making his first televised title defense since WrestleMania this Friday on SmackDown against Riddle.

