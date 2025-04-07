Drew McIntyre's big request rejected by WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has revealed that a big request of his was rejected last year. The Scottish Warrior asked WWE Shop if it could make a t-shirt out of one of his viral tweets from last year.
Last year, Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Mere seconds later, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Scottish Warrior and became the new World Heavyweight Champion in a massive shocker. During his title match with Rollins, McIntyre tweeted a hilarious message: "Bored at work. LOL!"
On the anniversary of his viral tweet that amassed almost 40 million views, Drew McIntyre revealed that he asked WWE's official shop if it could turn his quote into a t-shirt. The company allegedly didn't pay heed to his request.
"Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice… Either way, happy anniversary," McIntyre wrote.
Drew McIntyre got cocky after his title win
The Scottish Warrior shifted his focus to mocking CM Punk instead of heading to the backstage area following his win over Rollins. Punk suddenly attacked McIntyre, allowing Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the fallen champion.
Earlier this year, McIntyre spoke with The Daily Star and expressed his frustrations over not being in a title match at this year's WrestleMania.
“We’ve still got six weeks until Mania and anything can change in that time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t p****d off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had, but it’s just because I’m so highly competitive, and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots." [H/T: The Daily Star]
Drew McIntyre had a full-fledged feud with CM Punk that lasted months on end. It ended with Punk defeating McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024.