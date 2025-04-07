Drew McIntyre's big request rejected by WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has revealed that a big request of his was rejected last year. The Scottish Warrior asked WWE Shop if it could make a t-shirt out of one of his viral tweets from last year.

Ad

Last year, Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Mere seconds later, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Scottish Warrior and became the new World Heavyweight Champion in a massive shocker. During his title match with Rollins, McIntyre tweeted a hilarious message: "Bored at work. LOL!"

On the anniversary of his viral tweet that amassed almost 40 million views, Drew McIntyre revealed that he asked WWE's official shop if it could turn his quote into a t-shirt. The company allegedly didn't pay heed to his request.

Ad

Trending

"Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice… Either way, happy anniversary," McIntyre wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre got cocky after his title win

The Scottish Warrior shifted his focus to mocking CM Punk instead of heading to the backstage area following his win over Rollins. Punk suddenly attacked McIntyre, allowing Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the fallen champion.

Earlier this year, McIntyre spoke with The Daily Star and expressed his frustrations over not being in a title match at this year's WrestleMania.

Ad

“We’ve still got six weeks until Mania and anything can change in that time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t p****d off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had, but it’s just because I’m so highly competitive, and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots." [H/T: The Daily Star]

Ad

Drew McIntyre had a full-fledged feud with CM Punk that lasted months on end. It ended with Punk defeating McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More