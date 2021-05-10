Drew McIntyre explains why it was important for him to lose at WWE WrestleMania; highlights difference with John Cena

During the WWE pandemic era, Drew McIntyre has been one of the most vital elements in keeping the product entertaining. He has been the face of RAW for over a year, holding the WWE Championship for the majority of that time.

The Scottish Warrior lost his most prized possession at Elimination Chamber when The Miz cashed in his Money in The Bank after a grueling Chamber match and a brutal attack by Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre got his chance to win the title back at WrestleMania against Lashley but he came up short. Speaking on an edition of Sunday Night's Main Event, Drew talked about his loss:

"I honestly think it's important for my character. Aside from making a making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character." Drew continued, "I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond.

"I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time. I'm not superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman." McIntyre added, "He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes. I'm more like Batman like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming especially as a larger than life good guy."

McIntyre and Lashley went on first at WrestleMania this year. Their match was the perfect opener for such a big card.

Drew McIntyre has another opportunity to win back the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre

After losing at WrestleMania, The Scottish Psychopath fought his way back into the WWE title picture by defeating Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

However, the fixture between Drew and Lashley has been changed. The Monster Among Men defeated Drew the following week to insert himself into the WWE Championship matchup at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash is set to take place this Sunday.

