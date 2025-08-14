Drew McIntyre's recent scathing comments against WWE receive approval: "He is right" (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently made some harsh comments about his fellow stars on the company's roster, which many believe were not just a part of his character. Nevertheless, ex-champion EC3 believes that his words ring true in essence.
The Scottish Warrior took shots at the locker room, claiming that a majority of them did not look like they belonged in the business. According to him, most stars needed to hit the gym to even grab an average fan's attention. This, according to EC3, was both a statement from Drew's on-screen character and something that he actually believed in.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:
"A great heel is justified in believing what they are doing and what they are saying. So yeah, Drew totally believes that, and he is right." [2:23 onwards]
The former WWE star further added:
"I can see Drew having the platform to say it so it doesn't come off contrived, or in character as a promo. But Drew is not afraid to speak his mind, and I love Drew, and he is right." [3:02 onwards]
What exactly did Drew McIntyre say about the WWE locker room?
According to Drew, it was irritating to see some of the stars in the company appearing on other platforms, considering many of them did not come off as wrestlers themselves.
Speaking on an episode of Impaulsive, Drew explained that much of the locker room needed to make an effort to improve their physiques. He said:
“Drives me nuts when I see some of our guys on some of these huge, you know, public platforms, huge TV shows, because these days, no offense but 85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE on Netflix and stuff. It’s like, Jesus, guys, get in the freaking gym. At least get something that grabs your attention," McIntyre said.
As of now, it remains to be seen how his comments are received by other stars in the company.
