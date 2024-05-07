Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre had been medically not cleared to compete and pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. Finn Balor learned that Jey Uso would be Drew's replacement and was furious.

This week on RAW, The Judgment Day opened the show and celebrated Damian Priest's successful World Heavyweight Title defense. They made up after Priest had issues with the interference, and the focus for Finn Balor was on being King of the Ring. Seeing as Drew McIntyre was pulled from the tournament, Balor assumed he was getting a free pass to the next round.

That wasn't the case. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that Drew McIntyre was simply being replaced by "Main Event" Jey Uso. Naturally, this infuriated Balor.

In the match itself, it would be a tight-knit affair, with McIntyre coming out towards the end, presumably to cost Jey Uso. However, it would end up backfiring on him, and a spear from Jey saw him pick up the win and be the first man to advance.

This means that Jey Uso will face either Ilja Dragunov or Ricochet in the next round, which is the semi-finals that we presume will take place next week.

There are less than three weeks of build-up for the King & Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event.