Drew McIntyre's status for WWE RAW after injury revealed

WWE RAW is only a day or two away now, as Superstars prepare to return to the WWE ThunderDome in the build-up to this month's event, Clash of Champions. Drew McIntyre suffered a serious injury at the hands, or rather the legs, of Randy Orton two weeks ago, and has not been seen since then.

Now, in a video promo they aired on their YouTube channel, WWE indicated that Drew McIntyre will not be appearing on this week's episode of WWE RAW either. The promo was about Randy Orton's dominance on RAW and asked the question of who would be able to stand up to The Viper's dominance.

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre in WWE

Over the last several weeks, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have been engaged in a feud where Orton attempted to work his way towards the WWE Championship. At WWE SummerSlam, the two Superstars faced each other, but Drew McIntyre was able to pull out a win from nowhere, with a sliding back-pin. In that sense, WWE truly lived up to the catchphrase of the event — "You'll never see it coming."

Fans can see Randy Orton talking about a possible match against The Fiend in an interview with Sportskeeda here.

Advertisement

However, Randy Orton was unhappy with his loss and attacked Drew McIntyre on the next episode of RAW, hitting him with two punts backstage. When McIntyre was still able to get to his feet after that and attack Randy Orton, Orton came back with yet another punt kick later in the night. According to the WWE storyline, this kick put Drew McIntyre out of commission with a hairline jaw fracture.

While at WWE Payback Randy Orton was defeated by Keith Lee, The Viper was able to come away with the win in a triple threat match on WWE RAW against Keith Lee and Seth Rollins. This made him the #1 contender for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.

Now, if he is medically cleared, Drew McIntyre is set to face Randy Orton at Clash of Champions for the WWE Championship. The two are reported to be in a long term feud, where they will be facing each other multiple times.