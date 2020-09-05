The WWE Championship feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton took an intense turn over a week ago when the "Legend Killer" kicked McIntyre thrice in the skull. The two are set to face off at Clash of Champions, a rematch from their SummerSlam match. It seems like the angle will not end there.

UPDATE: Ahead of #WWEPayback, WWE Digital has learned @DMcIntyreWWE sustained a hairline jaw fracture as a result of the three kicks to the skull from @RandyOrton on #WWERaw. https://t.co/9VQLC6I4Mt — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020

WWE's next pay-per-view after Clash of Champions is Hell in a Cell, which is currently scheduled to take place on Nov. 1. Speaking on his pre-SmackDown YouTube live stream, Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist, Tom Colohue, said that Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will headline Hell in a Cell inside the titular structure.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will likely defend his Universal Championship at the show without the Cell coming into play. Colohue mentioned loose plans for the second Hell in a Cell match at the event as WWE wants the women to compete inside the structure.

I've been told at Hell in a Cell we will see Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton as the headline match within Hell in a Cell. Roman Reigns will be competing at the night, but he will not be competing inside the Cell. The plan is to have a men's match inside the Cell and a women's match inside Hell in a Cell.

It is difficult to see which two women will have a Hell in a Cell match in November, unless WWE fast-tracks the feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton began feuding in July

The issue between The Scottish Terminator and The Viper began during the build to SummerSlam. The two have an excellent WWE title match at "The Biggest Event of the Summer" where Drew McIntyre picked up the victory with a backslide cover.

Randy Orton's aforementioned assault on McIntyre opened the door for Keith Lee to temporarily step up to the 13-time WWE world champion. "The Limitless One" faced Orton last week at Payback and picked up a shockingly clean victory.

Nevertheless, Randy Orton weaseled his way to a rematch against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions. He defeated Kevin Owens after Aleister Black attacked him before winning a triple threat involving Lee and Seth Rollins.

While McIntyre and Orton are scheduled to face off at the upcoming pay-per-view, they will likely headline Hell in a Cell. It would be a fitting conclusion to one of WWE's best feuds of 2020.