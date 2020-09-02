Update on the WWE PPV schedule for the rest of 2020

PWInsider reported an update on the WWE pay-per-view schedule for the rest of 2020. The most notable part of the report is that WWE does not have any big shows or pay-per-view style events scheduled for October at this point. The company is currently focused on their next big show, which will be WWE Clash of Champions on September 27th inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Following Clash of Champions, the next WWE main roster PPV event will be WWE Hell In A Cell on November 1st. Between those two big shows, WWE currently has the next edition of NXT TakeOver scheduled for October 4th at Full Sail University. There are also reports of the returning NXT UK brand holding their own TakeOver event at the end of October following the rescheduling of NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin.

NXT Takeover scheduled to take place at 3Arena on Sunday, 26 April has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25 October.



All tickets remain valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/gdrpO3Ym6y — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) March 26, 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for 22nd November, making it the second pay-per-view of the month. TLC 2020 is slated for December 20th and will close out the calendar year for the company on the pay-per-view front.

No additional PPVs scheduled for WWE following Payback

As previously reported, WWE added Payback to their schedule as a test to see how it worked. There hasn't been word as of yet if WWE considered the pay-per-view coming one week after Summerslam as a success. There were plenty of storyline developments following the show.

Roman Reigns solidified his heel turn and partnership with Paul Heyman by winning the WWE Universal Championship for the second time. The event featured three other new champions in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who beat Bayley and Sasha Banks to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in fourteen years.

We also saw several Superstars' first PPV appearances including Keith Lee, who defeated Randy Orton in what was a major victory for the former NXT champion. It was also one of the most talked about moments from WWEf Payback. We will have to wait and see if WWE adds another pay-per-view to the schedule with their residency at the Amway Center in Orlando slated to run through to October 30th.