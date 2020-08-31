Payback kicked off from the WWE Thunderdome and the United States title match was the first contest of the night. The pre-show saw the newly reunited Riott Squad beat the IIconics in a tag match. The second PPV of this month was about to see Roman Reigns' first match after his return last Sunday at SummerSlam, but only if he signs the match contract at Payback.

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley - United States Championship match at Payback

What an upset!

Lashley was dominating right away before Crews countered him with a dropkick and sent him outside for a moonsault from the apron. MVP and Benjamin ran a distraction as soon as Crews was outside and allowed Lashley to take back the momentum.

Crews was being manhandled but countered the suplex with a kick to the head. Lashley hit the Dominator for a near fall before Crews hit a crossbody from the top rope. Crews hit the standing moonsault but took a German Suplex before getting a near fall with a frog splash.

Lashley got the Full Lashley for a second time and this time they dropped to the mat before Lashley picked up the win via submission.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion

Apollo attacked Lashley after the match and yelled that he will be getting the title back before leaving.

Match rating: B+

Kayla Braxton ran into Paul Heyman backstage at Payback and he said Roman had still not signed the match contract for the Universal title.

Since when do we blindly trust what @HeymanHustle says? https://t.co/gExXEZJrQ0 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 30, 2020

Keith Lee ran into JBL who was playing mind games with him about tonight's match with Randy Orton.

We got a recap of the fight between the Miz and Big E from Talking Smack which led to a match on SmackDown before Sheamus came out for the next match of the night at Payback.