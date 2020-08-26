New details about WWE's contract with the City of Orlando regarding WWE's residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, have been revealed.

It was previously reported that WWE's residency at the Amway Center would last until October. However, the official end date of WWE's contract with the City of Orlando has now been disclosed along with other important financial details that comprise the deal.

Spectrum News 13's Greg Angel has revealed in a Twitter post the full details of the contract between WWE and the City of Orlando. Angel announced that the deal extends 78 days until October 31, 2020, and that WWE will be paying at least $200,000 to rent the Amway Center during their residency.

However, it is noted in the deal that WWE and the City of Orlando can extend the residency deal at the Amway Center if mutually agreed in writing with at least two weeks' notice:

"Permit runs through October 31, 2020 unless mutually agreed upon in writing to either extend or shorten end date with at least two weeks' notice"

Breakdown of WWE's payments to the Amway Center

Further financial details regarding the specific amounts that WWE are paying the Amway Center for Monday, Friday and Sunday events were also revealed:

WWE will pay $12,500 rent for Sunday events (Live pay per view tapings)

WWE will pay $10,000 rent for Monday and Friday events (RAW and SmackDown live tapings)

WWE will pay $7,500 rent for any day that WWE works inside the Amway Center

The deal also confirms that the Amway Center will be hosting a Sunday pay per view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020. This is likely to be WWE's September pay per view, Clash of Champions.

Live fans in attendance inside the WWE ThunderDome?

Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba also confirmed the new details about the agreement between the WWE and the City of Orlando regarding the residency of WWE at the Amway Center.

However, one talking point about the residency is the possibility of live fans attending some of the WWE shows.

Last week, AEW announced that live fans would be returning to future AEW Dynamite tapings at 10-15% capacity in Daily's Place, beginning with the Thursday, August 27, 2020 edition of Dynamite. However, this will not be the case inside the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center.

The contract between WWE and the City of Orlando regarding the WWE residency at the Amway Center states that tickets to all events during the initial agreement have been "intentionally omitted". Therefore, it has been confirmed that there will be no tickets for fans to purchase unless there is an amendment made to this deal or any future extensions to the residency.