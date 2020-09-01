Drew McIntyre's WWE title opponent for Clash of Champions 2020 official after RAW 

Drew McIntyre was written out of TV on the 24th August episode of RAW and one week later - a night after Payback 2020, his opponent for Clash of Champions was made official.

Randy Orton first defeated Kevin Owens in a qualifier before defeating Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match in the main event to secure his rematch against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions 2020.

Randy Orton was the expected winner of the match, especially since he viciously assaulted Drew McIntyre last week and was defeated by him via a roll-up at SummerSlam 2020.

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton 2 will happen at Clash of Champions 2020 and we expect it to be a good match. Randy Orton lost to Keith Lee at Payback 2020 in just over six minutes and was nearly finished by him again on RAW - only to outsmart both his opponents.

The finish of the match saw Keith Lee hit Seth Rollins with a Spirit Bomb before getting an RKO from The Legend Killer. Randy Orton would pin Seth Rollins in a move to protect Keith Lee and secure his rematch against Drew McIntyre for Clash of Champions 2020.

Will Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign end at Clash of Champions 2020?

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio hinted that Randy Orton will be winning the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2020 and will eventually face Keith Lee in a couple of title defenses - which is why Keith Lee won so emphatically at Payback 2020 in the first place.

If it is the end of Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign, then he must be given full credit for how he handled his reign during one of the most unique periods in WWE history. It's not easy to be the leading character in such a time, but he took the role and has done an amazing job with it.

Randy Orton is rumored to be the person to hold the WWE title until WrestleMania 37, with a clash against Edge in mind as a potential main event or marquee match.