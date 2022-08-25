Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was full of praise for his opponent Roman Reigns ahead of Clash at The Castle.

Roman Reigns is currently the longest reigning Universal Champion in the company's history.

The Tribal Chief's historic reign began when he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

Drew McIntyre joined the blue brand during the WWE Draft 2021. After waiting for months, he punched his ticket for one of the biggest shows of the year to face the champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 37-year-old superstar said he knew Roman Reigns would be a big star in the company:

"I mean it's incredible what he has achieved over these past two years but it was incredible what he achieved prior to that. You know, I have no more respect for anybody than I have for Roman on the current roster to watch him develop from the man I wrestled in developmental when he barely did any matches and can see this guy is a future star to when I was released from the company. To coming back and to see how far he has come." [From 29:58 to 30:17]

The two have previously faced each other on numerous occasions. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One walks out with both belts.

Drew McIntyre thinks Roman Reigns current title reign is unmatched

The Chosen One was handpicked by Vince McMahon and was destined towards greatness.

Unfortunately, the plans didn't go accordingly and McIntyre was out of the company in 2014. However, he worked his way back to the company by improving his work on the independent circuit.

Another McMahon project was Roman Reigns, who dominated the division on several occasions. In 2020, he made a shocking turn and became one of the biggest bad guys in the company by aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior said Reigns' current title reign is unmatched:

"This Roman, I don't necessarily agree with how he gets the job done. But, obviously, he is very successful. Obviously, it's hard to find faults where he is at right now. But, you know, this reign he is on right now, probably never be matched again. So kudos to him, it's sad that it's going to end next week." [From 30:26 to 30:43]

WWE @WWE twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… @DMcIntyreWWE gets advice from @BretHart , the last man to main event a stadium show in the UK, before challenging @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWECastle .@DMcIntyreWWE gets advice from @BretHart, the last man to main event a stadium show in the UK, before challenging @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWECastle! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The two are set to collide on one of the biggest shows in the company's history outside of the United States. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief will continue his reign as a champion.

Do you think Roman Reigns will retian at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi