Drew McIntyre savagely reminds WWE Champion Cody Rhodes of an embarrassing loss

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, ahead of SmackDown, the Scotsman fired a massive shot, while congratulating Cody Rhodes.

On the February 19, 2024, installment of RAW, McIntyre faced The American Nightmare in a one-on-one match. At the time, Rhodes was embroiled in a heated feud with Roman Reigns' Bloodline. After Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Cody, The Scottish Psychopath capitalized and secured the victory.

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of Drew McIntyre's big win over the Undisputed WWE Champion in a singles match. Since then, The American Nightmare has remained undefeated in one-on-one competition.

On X (formerly Twitter), the former Intercontinental Champion wasted no opportunity to remind Cody Rhodes of his loss on the red brand, offering a sarcastic congratulations:

"Congratulations on going a full year without being pinned in singles competition @CodyRhodes 👏," he wrote.

You can check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

Drew McIntyre will be in action on this week's WWE SmackDown

Along with The Scottish Warrior, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and John Cena are confirmed for the six-man Chamber match at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1. The winner of this contest will receive a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the world title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre encountered Jimmy Uso backstage. The former World Heavyweight Champion relentlessly mocked Big Jim for failing to earn a WrestleMania spot. The OG Bloodline member retaliated with a superkick to the Scotsman.

WWE has announced a one-on-one match between Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre for this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be exciting to see if the former RAW Tag Team Champion wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match and main event The Showcase of The Immortals against Cody Rhodes.

