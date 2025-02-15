Drew McIntyre set to face major Bloodline member on next week's WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's night on SmackDown did not go as planned. His verbal shots at a member of The Bloodline backfired when Jimmy Uso hit him with a superkick.

Cody Rhodes opened this week's blue brand show. He spoke about the men who had qualified for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match, including CM Punk, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. Soon after, The Scottish Warrior interrupted and engaged in a heated promo battle with The American Nightmare before Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga cut the segment short.

Later, on the Friday Night Show, McIntyre met Jimmy Uso backstage. The former WWE Champion took several shots at Big Jim for not earning a spot at WrestleMania, unlike his brother Jey Uso, who is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, on his way out, the OG Bloodline member responded to insults by delivering a superkick to The Scottish Psychopath. Following the backstage altercation between the two superstars, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso will go one-on-one on next week's SmackDown.

You can check out the screenshot of the announcement below:

Veteran star thinks WWE is not pushing Drew McIntyre anytime soon

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently made a massive claim about the former World Heavyweight Champion's run in the company. The former WWE star discussed this on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

EC3 expressed uncertainty about Drew McIntyre's current booking in WWE, suggesting that it might be a temporary situation while other top stars are occupied.

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-Mania... But again, I am not too keen on creative. I haven't seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance..."

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if The Scottish Warrior can get his revenge on Jimmy Uso for his actions next week on SmackDown.

