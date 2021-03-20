Drew McIntyre says 7-time Tag Team Champion deserves to get the next WWE main event push

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre believes Cesaro is due for a major push in WWE. McIntyre, who himself had to wait 17 years before becoming the world champion, said that Cesaro has been due for a main event run for over five years.

Cesaro is a 7-time WWE Tag Team Champion and has also held the US Championship once. However, during his long tenure with WWE, he has never been able to reach top of the card status despite being one of the most consistent performers in the company.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre was asked which Superstar should get a main event push in WWE next. The Scottish Warrior stated that The Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro, would be the perfect candidate for a major push in WWE next.

''We’re watching it right now. I think everyone and their dog have been saying Cesaro [is due for a push] for about five years, and it’s true. The fact of the matter is I’ve never been in the ring and had a match with him. I can just tell watching him. Usually, you can only tell how good someone is when you get in with them. If I got in with him, that would be so much fun.''

Drew McIntyre comments on Cesaro's feud with Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre also spoke about Cesaro's ongoing program with Seth Rollins on SmackDown. McIntyre said he is excited to see where the rivalry between the two will go. Drew McIntyre also thinks that with the right build and presentation, Cesaro can become a bigger Superstar.

As per recent reports, Cesaro is set to clash with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37. A win at WrestleMania over a former WWE Champion like Rollins would certainly help Cesaro break the glass ceiling and establish himself as a prominent main event performer in WWE moving forward.