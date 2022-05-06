Drew McIntyre says he wants "...a champion representing each brand" in WWE

WWE's resident Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre, believes each brand should have its own world champion. This follows the former WWE Champion's recent run-ins with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

McIntyre spoke with The New York Post and explained how WWE came to have one unified champion, giving a brief overview of Reigns' title unification match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He said if there are two brands with separate rosters, then each should be represented by a world champion:

"If we’ve got separate rosters, I kind of prefer the idea of a champion for each show. At the same time, we just had WrestleMania and we needed a huge match. Brock had one title, Roman had the other title. It made for a very interesting … I don’t want to use the word stupendous, but it made for a very, very big match and now we are kind of with in the fall out of that huge match, that huge WrestleMania and we’ll see what happens. I kind of like the idea of a champion representing each brand. We have those separate brands, so somebody has to take down Roman at least for one of those titles." (H/T: Fightful).

As stated earlier, McIntyre has had multiple run-ins with The Tribal Chief and the entire Bloodline on SmackDown over the last several weeks. This has set the table for an eventual collision between the two at a future Premium Live Event.

McIntrye will join RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle in a six-man tag team bout against Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday night.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have faced one another multiple times in WWE

Reigns and McIntyre have squared off four times in one-on-one bouts on WWE TV, excluding multiple men's and untelevised matches. The two men have faced off at WrestleMania 35, RAW in 2019, WWE Stomping Grounds, and most recently at Survivor Series 2020.

In each of their high-profile encounters, Roman Regins won every time.

