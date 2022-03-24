Drew McIntyre explains why his WrestleMania 38 match is as big as those against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given his opinion on his upcoming WrestleMania 38 match against Happy Corbin. He believes the match will be as big as his previous matches against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre will be facing Happy Corbin in a very personal battle at WrestleMania 38. Corbin and Madcap Moss teamed up a few months back to attack and injure the Scottish star backstage. However, McIntyre made his return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The former Intercontinental Champion also got the better of Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

The Scottish Superstar is still awaiting his revenge on Happy Corbin and recently spoke on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. He stated that this match is as important to him as any championship match.

''I guess if you look at my WrestleMania matches since I returned to WWE, it started with a big match with Roman, and then I defeated Brock for the WWE Championship the following and fought for the WWE Championship against Lashley last year, then this year it is Corbin. A lot of people might think one of these are not like the other but at the same time this one is as big as the others.''

he also declared that he wants to wait till WrestleMania to embarrass Corbin.

''Against Roman it was for the Championship, it was for the authority but this is very much personal. I was gifted the match about 3 weeks ago. I thought I have got to fight for the match against Corbin. It was given to me and I do not want to take him out, I could have taken him out anytime over the past few weeks. But I want to wait for WrestleMania, the biggest stage of them all, and then embarrass Corbin. - said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre labels Happy Corbin as a "terrible person"

The Scottish Warrior opined that his opponent for WrestleMania 38, Happy Corbin, is a "terrible person."

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre said that he does not like the way Corbin treats the general public. He also went on to state that Corbin is an awful human being outside the wrestling ring.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't any good memories,'' Drew McIntyre said. ''The three of us were together. You can look at the clip, just how physically imposing the three of us were together. I didn't necessarily like how Corbin goes about his dealings outside the ring. He's genuinely a terrible person. Anyone that's met him at an airport or street, or backstage, he's just an awful human being. I didn't like the way he treated the general public.''

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE



Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle



will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at



Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have.Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle @DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have. Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle@DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! https://t.co/twpboVqWY0

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 38? Drew McIntyre or Happy Corbin? Sound off below!

