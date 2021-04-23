Drew McIntyre says the UK "deserves" to host a major WWE pay-per-view

Drew McIntyre has said a UK-based WWE pay-per-view event is at "the top of his list" and that there is no excuse not to host a major WWE event in the UK, thanks to advancements like the WWE Network.

In a recent appearance on the BBC Headliners podcast, The Scottish Warrior was asked by a fan whether he would like to see a WWE pay-per-view be held in the UK. McIntyre responded by saying a UK WWE pay-per-view is something he's wanted to see since first winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say about the prospect of a WWE pay-per-view being held in the UK:

"It’s easily the top of my list of things to get done, as soon as this pandemic’s over, as soon as there’s some semblance of normal. When we’re traveling again, when we’re putting on shows across the world. It’s literally the top of my things to do. As soon as I won that title… last year, when I won the title at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. After the match I was doing media at one in the morning and I was saying, literally, at the top of my list, I’ve got the title, gotta get a bit of stroke around here. I’m gonna get a significant pay-per-view here in the UK."

Drew McIntyre used SummerSlam 1992 as a prime example in his argument

SummerSlam 1992 was a huge success for WWF and the UK (Credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre would go on to highlight the success of SummerSlam 1992, which was held in London, England, as an example of how a WWE pay-per-view could work in the UK today. He also talked about how the WWE Network could be utilized to solve any international timing issues.

"We’ve not had one since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium, it had over 80,000 fans, it was such a gigantic event. I know there’s a lot of reasons, I don’t understand the logistics of it all, but with the WWE Network and WWE and Peacock in America, we now have the capabilities to put on events at any time. We have done across the globe. Australia, we put on a Super-Show of its own. The UK deserves a Super-Show," McIntyre continued.

Drew McIntyre's new book, A Chosen Destiny, is available for purchase now.