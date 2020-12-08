Drew McIntyre says he had wanted to face AJ Styles since he was a teenager

Following this week's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre appeared for an interview with hosts Charly Caruso and R-Truth on RAW Talk. McIntyre who will be defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC 2020 on December 20 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match talked about his upcoming match against The Phenomenal One.

The Scottish Warrior who will be facing AJ Styles for the first time in his career even within WWE said that he had wanted to face Styles ever since he was a teenager.

You know a lot of fans are buzzing about this match because we're facing each other for the first time ever. I've wanted this match since I was 16. I've been waiting for a long time. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Drew McIntyre also pointed out how both of them have been unable to face each other in the past due to either of them being in different companies or different brands.

Over the years, we kept passing each other like ships in the night. When AJ was in a different company, I was in WWE. When he came here, I wasn't here. But when I came to RAW, he moved to SmackDown. Now, finally, we're in the same place.

McIntyre also added that Styles might have the edge in their match at the TLC pay-per-view because of the latter's experience in ladder matches and also pointed out about him having the towering Omos in his corner.

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles at WWE TLC 2020

AJ Styles beat Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple threat match on last week's episode of RAW to become the No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Later it was stated that he would face McIntyre in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at the eponymous pay-per-view.

On this week's episode of RAW, McIntyre and Styles crossed paths in the ring when the WWE Champion and Sheamus took on Styles, John Morrison, and The Miz in a two-on-three handicap tag-team match. Styles won the match for his team by pinning Sheamus after the latter accidentally hit McIntyre with the Brogue Kick.