"I'll work and try and make it happen" - Drew McIntyre on a match with John Cena

Drew McIntyre has expressed an interest in potentially having a match against John Cena.

The Scottish Warrior faced his friend/rival Sheamus on last week's SmackDown in a match to qualify for the Money In The Bank briefcase match. The match ended in a no-contest, meaning neither of them qualified for the ladder match. He is also reportedly slated to challenge for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

The Leader of The Cenation is being advertised to make his WWE return on the June 27th edition of RAW in Laredo, TX. This will be his first appearance for the company since losing the Universal title match against Head of the Table at last year's SummerSlam.

The 37-year old recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and shared his appreciation for the 16-time world champion. He then went on to claim that he wants a match with John Cena.

"I've called him out a few times, he hasn't reciprocated and that's okay. I said I don't need any help. so I'll keep working forward, make things happen on my own. But if John (Cena) and I end up in a ring together on day for one last match. That is one singles match I've never had. I'll work and try and make it happen." said Drew McIntyre (45:37 to 45:52)

Drew McIntyre has never faced Cena in a one-on-one match, even though both men were full-time members of the main roster for 5 years.

Drew McIntyre opens up about what John Cena means to him

On the same episode of The Bump, McIntyre was questioned about what John Cena means to him. The Scottish Psychopath claimed that he wished to have followed the veteran's work ethic. He said that he had things handed to him too easily at the start of his career and didn't appreciate his position.

McIntyre said that when he was fired in 2014, he took inspiration from John Cena, saying:

"I'd ask myself, what would Cena do? He's work his butt off 24/7. He wasn't fortunate enough to get the opportunities he got, he made that happen, and then he was rewarded for his hard work. And I really took on that Cena style work ethic. I do it to this day." (45:05 to 45:19)

John Cena has not only inspired the WWE Universe with his hard work and "Never Give Up" attitude, he is also an inspiration for many of his fellow performers in the locker-room. Saying all that, a match between Cena and Drew McIntyre would be a salivating affair for sure.

