WATCH: Drew McIntyre shares a heartfelt moment with WWE fan after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre continues to show why many members of the wrestling fanbase admire him, as the Scottish superstar embraced one of his supporters this past Friday Night.

As a former WWE Champion and WrestleMania main eventer, Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the company. With such a large following, McIntyre seems to have made it his mission to give back to those who support him the most.

Last night on SmackDown, after the show went off air, McIntyre went ringside to take a selfie and interact with one of his biggest fans, Giovanna, who is part of the Make a Wish Foundation.

Giovanna05 @Giovannawwefan The best part of the night at SmackDown @DMcIntyreWWE ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ The best part of the night at SmackDown @DMcIntyreWWE ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/rbzexhaStw

Although McIntyre is renowned for his impressive feats of athleticism in the ring, moments like this show that he is truly a superstar both in and out of the ring.

Drew McIntyre recently met with athletes from the Special Olympics

Whilst in Nashville to promote this year's SummerSlam, which is set to take place at Nissan Stadium, McIntyre met with many of Tennesse's most inspiring athletes.

Since becoming an ambassador for the Special Olympics last year, the former WWE Champion has been working very closely with the organization. Whilst meeting the athletes this past week, Drew McIntyre spoke of how inspiring all the Special Olympic athletes are.

"I knew I'd be inspired, but I didn't realize the level that we'd get to and just how much I really want to do and how much I really want to be involved. I couldn't have anticipated even close. Like when I heard today, technically I'm going to SummerSlam media tour - we're got a big show in Nissan Stadium on July 30th. When I heard Special Olympics was involved today in person I got giddy for a second and was like ‘oh that’s great’ I get to go along and that’s something that's truly a joy in my life right now." H/T Twitter

McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. Post that win, he has stated that he wants to face off against Roman Reigns at WWE's stadium show in Cardiff. 2022 could end up being a year to remember for the Scottish Warrior.

