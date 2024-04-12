Drew McIntyre sends a 2-word message to Triple H ahead of WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to send a message to Triple H ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Things have not been going too well for The Scottish Warrior lately. He finally won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 this past Sunday, but he lost it to Damian Priest just five minutes later. On RAW the following night, he competed in a fatal 4-way match to determine the number one contender for The Archer of Infamy's title. He was about to hit the Claymore and win the bout, but CM Punk interfered and cost him the match.

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that WrestleMania XL was a huge success for WWE, as it was the biggest gate ever for the event. It was also the most viewed and most social WrestleMania of all time. Drew McIntyre responded to the tweet by sharing a screenshot of the viral tweet that he sent out during his match against Seth Rollins. His response included the caption "You're welcome," seemingly trying to take credit for the show's success.

Dutch Mantell doesn't think Drew McIntyre will leave WWE

It was recently reported that The Scottish Warrior still hadn't signed a new contract to remain in WWE. His current deal is set to expire soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he doesn't think Drew McIntyre will leave WWE. He claimed that the latter would remain with the company until he retires.

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him... If his contract was up in a couple of weeks and they (WWE) had any inclination that he wasn't gonna resign, they would have never done the thing with Punk. They would probably have done the switchover," said Mantell.

McIntyre is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk as part of Monday Night RAW.

