Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has sent down a warning to Murphy, one of Seth Rollins' disciples, ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, after Rollins and McIntyre had signed the contract for their match for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, Murphy came to the aid of The Monday Night Messiah to save him from a beatdown at the hands of The Scottish Psychopath. However, he was on the receiving end of a brutal Claymore Kick after he pushed Rollins aside and took one for the team.

Drew McIntyre certainly hasn't forgotten what went down last week and has put Murphy on notice ahead of Monday Night RAW:

Drew McIntyre's first big challenge as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre's stock has risen exponentially since the turn of the decade. After eliminating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and then going on to win the whole thing, he challenged The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Although it took four brutal Claymore Kicks, Drew McIntyre put The Beast to sleep to win the title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It wasn't long before Drew McIntyre had a new challenger in the form of Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah has become a changed man after losing his Universal Championship to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel back in October 2019.

Seth Rollins was involved in one of the best matches at WrestleMania 36 against Kevin Owens. Despite coming up short at The Show of Shows, Rollins has only one goal in his mind, and that is to bring the gold back around his waist.

Seth Rollins has a very able ally by his side in the form of Murphy. A former NXT Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion, the Aussie star had lost his way until Rollins took him under his wing. The two even held the RAW Tag Team Championships together earlier this year. Now that the two are back together, Drew McIntyre ought to have eyes on the back of his head when he takes on Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank on May 10th.