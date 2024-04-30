Drew McIntyre sends a five-word message to The Rock after major WWE announcement regarding his contract

After re-signing with WWE, Drew McIntyre took to social media to send a message to The Rock.

For months, McIntyre's WWE future was uncertain. Even leading up to WrestleMania XL, fans were unsure about The Scottish Warrior's future in the company.

On Instagram, The Rock recently confirmed that McIntyre has extended his WWE contract. Reacting to The Final Boss' Instagram post, McIntyre sent a five-word message.

"Here’s to the next chapter," wrote McIntyre.

Check out a screengrab of McIntyre's comment:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship before engaging in a brawl with CM Punk. This led to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and immediately dethroning the Scotsman.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, McIntyre failed to become the #1 contender for Priest's title after Punk's interference led to a victory for Jey Uso.

Dutch Mantell believes Drew McIntyre will never leave WWE

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE star Dutch Mantell predicted that Drew McIntyre will finish his career in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell boldly stated that McIntyre will finish his career in WWE. He said:

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him."

In 2017, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE and was seen sitting front row at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. During his tenure on the developmental brand, the Scottish Superstar won the NXT Championship before eventually moving up to the main roster.

Since moving up to the main roster, he won the WWE Championship on two separate occasions. He is also a former one-time Intercontinental Champion but won the title during his first stint with the company.

McIntyre is expected to feud with CM Punk once the latter gets the green light to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback