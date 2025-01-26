Drew McIntyre sends “happy anniversary” message to Roman Reigns ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has sent a message to Roman Reigns ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The two stars are set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday.

The Scottish Warrior posted a clip of himself entering the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, nailing Brock Lesnar with The Claymore before eliminating Roman Reigns to secure the win. He mentioned the OTC in the caption.

"Five years ago today… Happy Anniversary @romanreigns," McIntyre wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Drew McIntyre entered the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match at No. 16. The former 3MB member spent about 34 minutes before eliminating Reigns to win his first and only 'Rumble. McIntyre effected six eliminations in an impressive performance, which he followed up by defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

WWE is all geared up to host one of the most star-studded Men's Royal Rumble Matches ever. With top names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and more confirmed to compete in the multi-person gimmick bout, the excitement levels among wrestling fans are off the charts.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. made an interesting claim ahead of the premium live event. Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the 48-year-old predicted former world champion CM Punk would eliminate McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"What I see happening, there's no way Drew McIntyre is winning the Royal Rumble, not if CM Punk's in it. And I won't bet against CM Punk ever again. But now you get a cool story where I think CM Punk might try to do the same move to Drew, and that'll like get him in the Future Shock DDT or the Pedigree, whatever it's gonna be, and smash him and then throw him out of the ring," he said. [From 14:12 to 14:30]

You can listen to Freddie Price Jr.'s comments below:

The Scottish Warrior has had a dismal start to his 2025, having lost both the matches he competed in. While Main Event Jey Uso defeated him on the RAW's Netflix premiere, 'The Visionary' Seth Rollins pinned him in a singles contest last week. McIntyre will hope to bounce back and have a better showing at the upcoming premium live event.

Who do you think will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

