Drew McIntyre sends out a heartwarming message to 48-year-old WWE Superstar following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre sent out a congratulatory message to Rey Mysterio.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Rey Mysterio would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Famer 2023. The ceremony will take place on March 31st at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Taking to social media, The Scottish Warrior uploaded a video clip of himself where he was seen praising The Master of 619 for his contributions to the industry. McIntyre further added that Mysterio deserves the honor as he congratulated the legend.

"This man has done everything there is to do. He deserves his own wing for his influence & impact on our industry. Congrats compadre @reymysterio," wrote Drew.

Check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

Sheamus accused Drew McIntyre of copying him in the industry

Sheamus recently accused his real-life friend Drew McIntyre of copying him throughout his career in the industry.

While speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, The Celtic Warrior mentioned that McIntyre has been copying him in every aspect.

He detailed:

"Drew McIntyre is nothing but a grave robbing bast**d. That's all he is, and that's all he'll ever be. The Scottish Warrior - Celtic Warrior, you know what I mean? Brogue Kick - Claymore kick. Everything I've done in my life, he always piggybacked off me, every single thing," said Sheamus.

Sheamus further added that he only has one goal left and McIntyre stabbed him in the back "like he always does."

"This one thing, this one goal I have left, the one goal to be Intercontinental Champion, to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, I'm right there. The cusp, WrestleMania, about to make history. And what does he do? He steps on my bleeding toes, goes behind my back, just like he always does."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for McIntyre in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes