"A grave robbing bast**d" - 45-year-old former World Champion accuses Drew McIntyre of copying him throughout his career

Former world champion Sheamus lost his cool on Drew McIntyre this Friday after the events of SmackDown.

In a high-stakes fatal five-way match, the likes of Xavier Woods, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross battled hard for an opportunity to challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

In the final moments of the match, Drew hit a Claymore on Knight, and Sheamus connected with a Brogue Kick on Woods. Both stars got the pin simultaneously, leading to a chaotic ending with no clear winner.

Megan Morant caught up with Sheamus on SmackDown LowDown. The Celtic Warrior was irate with his friend for seemingly trying to rob him of a chance to win the IC title.

"Drew McIntyre is nothing but a grave robbing bast**d. That's all he is and that's all he'll ever be. The Scottish Warrior - Celtic Warrior, you know what I mean? Brogue Kick - Claymore kick. Everything I've done in my life, he always piggybacked off me, every single thing," said Sheamus.

He continued:

"This one thing, this one goal I have left, the one goal to be Intercontinental Champion, to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, I'm right there. The cusp, WrestleMania, about to make history. And what does he do? He steps on my bleeding toes, goes behind my back, just like he always does." [From 0:10 - 0:42]

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus is set for next week

After the fallout from this week's fatal five-way, the two Warriors will lock horns next week on SmackDown.

WWE official Adam Pearce made the call that McIntyre and Sheamus will face each other in a singles clash. The winner of the encounter will have the opportunity to capture the Intercontinental Title from Gunther at the Show of Shows.

