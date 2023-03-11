Gunther's WrestleMania opponent to be determined on WWE SmackDown next week

On SmackDown this week, it was announced that there'd be a match next week to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship.

The opening bout of the show was a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the number one contender for the coveted title, featuring Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, and Sheamus.

There was a double pin during the bout, as The Scottish Warrior covered Knight while The Celtic Warrior pinned Woods. There wasn't a decisive winner.

During the show, Adam Pearce was involved in a backstage segment with The Ring General, and Gunther told the WWE Official that there should be only one challenger for his title, not two. Pearce then announced that Sheamus would face Drew McIntyre next week on SmackDown in a singles match.

The winner of that match will become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and take on The Ring General at WrestleMania 39.

Gunther has successfully defended the gold against popular stars such as Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet. It'll be interesting to see who his opponent will be at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who would you like to see face The Ring General at the Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments below!

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes