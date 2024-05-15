Drew McIntyre sends message to international promotion, hopes WWE can make its way there soon

Drew McIntyre is the latest superstar to show his support for an international wrestling promotion. McIntyre even hoped that WWE could make its way there in the near future.

Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda recently went viral on social media, and it has gained a certain popularity among wrestling fans. Several wrestling stars, such as AEW's Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, have shown support for the small proportion. Former WWE stars Mansoor and Mason Madden (fka Mace) even made their way to Uganda to mix it up with the SGW stars.

Recently, former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre sent a message to SGW's landlord, Mr. Sylus. McIntyre explained that he's a fan of SGW and is hoping that WWE could have a show in the region soon.

"Mr. Sylus, Drew McIntyre here, just shooting a little message to say thank you so much for hosting Softground Wrestling on your land. I hear you’re a fan of Drew McIntyre, so I want to say thank you so much for all your support. I can also tell you I'm a big fan of yours. It's awesome, what you're doing to help everybody at SGW. Their passion has grabbed the attention of everybody in our industry, and I appreciate you for being such a big part of it. Hopefully, one day, WWE will make its way to your part of the world. We can host a show there. We can feel the passion through the screen from all the lads. Maybe we can grab a picture together. But until then, thank you," McIntyre said. [H/T: Fightful]

There was a recent fundraiser to help support SGW, initiated by Mansoor and Mason Madden. Several other current and former WWE stars, such as Mustafa Ali, Shane Thorne, Mojo Rawley, Dijak, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Nikki Cross, Maven, and Xavier Woods, donated money to the cause.

Drew McIntyre on why signed a new contract with WWE

One of the biggest news stories following WrestleMania XL was Drew McIntyre signing a multi-year extension to stay with WWE. The news was announced by The Rock on social media, making it an even bigger deal for everyone involved.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, The Scottish Warriors explained why he decided to sign a new deal with WWE.

"Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I'm happy and I can get time with my family that I've not had for 20 years," McIntyre said.

While McIntyre is currently dealing with an arm injury, he is expected to be in action at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, scheduled for June 15 at the OVO Hydro in his home country of Scotland.