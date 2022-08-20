Former WWE Champion sends a 6-word message to Roman Reigns 

Drew McIntyre recently sent an ominous message to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following this week's episode of SmackDown.

In the closing moments of the Friday night show, The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief had a heated exchange in the buildup to their much-anticipated title match at Clash at the Castle. The two behemoths soon came to blows, with McIntyre ultimately standing tall after laying down Reigns and Sami Zayn, who came to rescue The Bloodline chief from the attack.

A few moments later, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share a few snaps from his interaction with Roman Reigns and put out a warning for him. The 37-year-old performer subtly conveyed that he would soon end The Tribal Chief's record-setting run with the gold at the September 3rd show. Check out his tweet:

"What is yours…now is mine #Smackdown" tweeted Drew McIntyre

McIntyre and Roman Reigns earlier wrestled at WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020, with the latter coming on top on both occasions. It'll be interesting to see if the luck is on The Scottish Warrior's side this time around.

Check out the full results of this week's SmackDown here.

Roman Reigns has an advantage going into the match.

While most fans are rooting for McIntyre to come up victorious at Clash at the Castle 2022, Roman Reigns has a big numbers advantage going into the match.

With The Usos and potentially even Sami Zayn on Reigns' side, it wouldn't be an easy ride for The Scottish Warrior to capture the title. However, there's a slight danger for Reigns as well that could come into play during the show.

Karrion Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux, have made their plans clear about targeting both Drew McIntyre and The Tribal Chief. As such, there's a chance the former NXT Champion could get involved during the Universal Title match and possibly cost Reigns the bout, either intentionally or accidentally.

Do you think Drew McIntyre has a shot at dethroning Reigns from the top of the mountain in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava