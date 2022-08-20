WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns laid out; Ronda Rousey arrested - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (August 19, 2022)

The 1200th episode of SmackDown kicked off with Ronda Rousey walking up to the ring without music. She claimed she paid her fine and refused to leave until reinstated.

Adam Pierce came out with security, and Rousey threatened him before the guards tried to grab her, only to be thrown across the ring. More guards rushed her, but she took them down and locked in an armbar on one of them.

Aiden brought the cops next, and they handcuffed Rousey and walked her off before removing her from the arena. Backstage, as the cop car disappeared with Rousey, Roman Reigns showed up in a black SUV.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 19th, 2022): Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Toxic Attraction - Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament match

Dolin and Natalya kicked off the match, and Sonya was tagged in early on as the veterans took control. Gigi took a big strike before tagging Jayne, who took control of the match. After the break on SmackDown, Sonya was isolated in the ring but managed to make the tag.

Natalya came in with some big suplexes but missed the sharpshooter before a distraction from Dolin let Jayne take her down. Gigi came in with a blind tag, and Jacy sent Sonya into the barricades near where Bayley was sitting.

We got another blind tag in the ring before Nattie applied the Sharpshooter on Dolin, but she wasn't legal. Jayne came in with a schoolboy and picked up the win for her team.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Natalya & Sonya Deville

Grade: B

Sami Zayn walked into Roman Reigns' locker room and started complaining about The Usos. He mentioned taking a Claymore for them last week, and Roman agreed that Jimmy, in particular, was a problem. Jey called Roman on the phone, and the latter asked Sami to pick it up.

The Usos said they would not be there tonight, and Sami passed on the message to the Tribal Chief while emphasizing that he would help out in any way. Roman took an interest and asked about Sami's matches tonight as SmackDown continued.

Max Dupri was out with Maximum Male Models, and Hit Row came out to interrupt them. He told the trio they weren't good enough for his group before Hit Row kicked them out of the ring and started rapping.

Karrion Kross was in a video package and threatened Drew McIntyre as SmackDown continued.

Fatal Five-Way #1 Contender Match for Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown

Sheamus, Corbin, and Madcap were sent outside the ring early on, and Ricochet took a big chokeslam from hometown boy Sami before everyone else ran back to the ring to break up the pin. Back after a break on SmackDown, Sami took a beating at ringside from Corbin and was sent into the barricades.

Corbin was in control back in the ring and wiped out Madcap and Ricochet before Sheamus came in and took the Deep Six for a near fall. Ricochet returned and took Corbin down before Madcap took Ricochet down with a clothesline. Moss took the White Noise from Sheamus before mocking Gunther in the ring.

Moss took the trademark chops on the ropes before doing the same to Corbin and Ricochet. Sami managed to block the chops before taking Sheamus and Corbin out with a dive to the outside. Sami got a big powerbomb for a near fall on Ricochet before taking a big move from Sheamus.

Sami fled the ring and looked like he hurt his arm before we headed for a break on SmackDown. Sheamus was in control when we returned but took the Recoil before Ricochet got a near fall off a splash. Corbin tried for the End of Days but missed before Sami limped his way back to the ring.

Sami hit an exploder and the Helluva Kick on Ricochet, but Corbin broke the pin and dragged Zayn outside. Corbin took a Brogue Kick from Sheamus and went down for the three-count.

Result: Sheamus won the Fatal Five-Way match to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title

Grade: B+

The Vikings were doing some scary things in a video package and lit a fire for a ritual to help them defeat the New Day.

Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Morgan came in with a big kick and sent Shotzi into the corner with a big dropkick. The latter came back with a dropkick of her own and got a near fall off a senton from the ropes.

Shotzi got a big DDT before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Shotzi got a superkick and a suplex for a near fall. Liv came back with Oblivion and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Shotzi

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown We haven't seen this side of @QoSBaszler in a long time We haven't seen this side of @QoSBaszler in a long time 😳#SmackDown https://t.co/KgRXriAnBP

Shayna Baszler attacked Morgan after the match and kicked her down before attacking the champ's arm and almost stomping on it but then kicked her in the face after threatening her.

Grade: C

Roman Reigns was out next and said people were running their mouths behind his back. The Tribal Chief claimed that Drew was lying when he said that he was carrying the company because it was, in fact, Roman who was carrying the company.

McIntyre walked out and said that Roman did not deserve to be champion because it was all handed to him.

A brawl broke out, and McIntyre took the champ down, but Sami came in and took a Claymore for Roman.

Roman charged in for the spear, but McIntyre hit the Claymore on Roman before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

Ronda Rousey was ejected from the arena on this very special episode of SmackDown, and we got a big fatal five-way match. Toxic Attraction made their SmackDown debut while Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Drew McIntyre.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy