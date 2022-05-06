"I'm coming for you" - Drew McIntyre sends a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania Backlash (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has sent a message to Roman Reigns and The Usos ahead of their match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Scottish Warrior will team up with current RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at the upcoming premium live event. The Usos were initially scheduled to face RK-Bro in a tag team title unification match at the show but the plan was changed.

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Drew McIntyre delivered a message to his opponents, informing them that he'll take them down at WrestleMania Backlash.

"Hi guys, you know me. I'm coming for you. And you know I can take you down," said McIntyre. (23:03-23:08)

Drew McIntyre wants a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania Sunday, The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Even before that, the former has been the most dominant champion in recent memory due to his victories against all of his challengers.

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre shared that his goal is to take Roman Reigns down and dethrone him to become the new champion.

"That’s the goal, I want to get that match with Roman, I want to take him down. He’s got both the titles, I’ve been Champion twice, 300 days total in front of exactly zero live fans. I’m looking for my moment and the only way to get that is to take down the man himself but if this is phase one of working my way towards that match that’s fine with me. You know I’m a very patient man, I've learned patience over 20 years and if it takes getting a good showing in this match perhaps getting a bit pin over The Tribal Chief that’s good with me and I’m looking to get that match down the line."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SmackDown WWE's 1st major stadium show in the UK since Summerslam 1992. Which match would you like to see headline this historic event? #WWE Castle WWE's 1st major stadium show in the UK since Summerslam 1992. Which match would you like to see headline this historic event?#WWE #SmackDown #WWECastle https://t.co/HfgeXwHWmj

WWE will host Clash at the Castle in the UK this September, and it's the perfect place for the match to take place. McIntyre could finally win the world title in front of a live audience and have his moment with the fans.

