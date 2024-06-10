Drew McIntyre sends a message after Roxanne Perez calls CM Punk a hypocrite

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre has responded to CM Punk's recent interaction with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground 2024. Last night, The Prodigy defeated TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to retain her prized title.

After the big win, the 22-year-old seemed incredibly cocky while being interviewed backstage. CM Punk suddenly showed up and stated that Perez got lucky in her encounter with Grace. The Second City Saint also gave crucial advice to the NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne didn't seem interested, though, as she called her idol a hypocrite. Punk's arch-rival, Drew McIntyre, took the opportunity to take a jibe at The Straight Edge Superstar on Twitter (X).

''Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him,'' he wrote.

What exactly did CM Punk say to Roxanne Perez?

Roxanne Perez has revealed multiple times in the past that Punk was her idol during her formative years. So, with Perez seemingly showcasing arrogance following her victory over Jordynne Grace, The Voice of The Voiceless decided to knock some sense into The Prodigy.

The former WWE Champion told Perez that she got lucky against Grace. He also advised the talented 22-year-old star to focus on elevating the NXT Women's Title.

"Hold on, calm down! I'm sorry to burst in here, but listen, you're [Roxanne Perez] the champion for a reason. You're head and shoulders above all these other women here. You're head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this [the title]. I need you to be who you are; I need you to be the protege. You don't need anything else," CM Punk said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roxanne smirked in response and called Punk a hypocrite before leaving the spot. The Straight Edge Superstar later responded to the NXT star's comments with a three-word message on Instagram. It will be interesting to see if the former world champion responds to McIntyre's jibe on social media in the coming days.