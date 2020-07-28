Drew McIntyre sends a message to Triple H, reveals the exact moment when their 'feud' started

Drew McIntyre was involved in an engaging Q&A session on Twitter before the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Champion answered a plethora of questions, and one of them was regarding a potential dream match against Triple H.

In case you didn't know, Triple H celebrated his 51st birthday, and Drew McIntyre sent a message and wished The Game on the auspicious day.

Drew McIntyre then ribbed Triple H by stating that his feud against the Cerebral Assasin has been brewing ever since Triple H ditched the iconic finger point gesture for a handshake when McIntyre won the NXT title.

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh ! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title... #DrewAndA

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title... #DrewAndA https://t.co/Z4NZsKixmq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

Triple H never misses the opportunity to pose for a backstage photo whenever a new champion is crowned in NXT. It's part of the tradition, and the finger point is also a popular aspect of the entire routine. However, Triple H, for some reason, just settled for a handshake in Drew McIntyre's case. We wonder why?

Triple H has always been a busy man behind the scenes, more so these days, as he is tasked with the job of running NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars. The 14-time WWE Champion didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 36, but he may still have a few matches left in the gas tank. Could a future showdown with Drew McIntyre be one of them? Never say never.

Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam plan

Business is picking up in the WWE as the company heads towards SummerSlam. We've heard a really surprising rumor about a potential plan for the PPV, which could make it an incredibly unique offering from the WWE.

Drew McIntyre is expected to main event the show in a WWE Championship match against Randy Orton, and further speculation suggests that he could be dropping the title soon.

McIntyre has tried his best to be a credible WWE Champion during the pandemic era. While he has had decent title feuds since capturing the belt at WrestleMania 36, his upcoming SummerSlam storyline could make or break his first run as a world champion.