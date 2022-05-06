"Taking May 18th off" - Drew McIntyre sends a message to WWE management after Rangers FC progress to the UEFA Europa League final

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has sent a message to WWE management after Rangers FC progressed into the final of this year's UEFA Europa League.

The Scottish team pulled-off an emphatic win over German outlet RB Leipzig in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men secured a historic 3-1 win to secure qualification.

Taking to Twitter, McIntyre made it clear that he will be supporting his team in person on the 18th of May. The former WWE Champion will be traveling to Seville, Spain to watch his side face Eintracht Frankfurt. He wrote:

"Hey @WWE, I’m taking May 18th off. See everyone in Sevilla"

Check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

In the second leg of the Rangers vs. Leipzig semi-final tie, the Scottish team initially took the lead, courtesy of their captain James Tavernier. They extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Glen Kamara in the 24th minute.

However, in the second half, Leipzig leveled the tie once again, as Christopher Nkunku continued his impressive scoring form. With the aggregate score tied at 2-2, Rangers scored a third goal, courtesy of John Lundstram, to secure the victory.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Roman Reigns in Cardiff

Drew McIntyre is currently engaged in a feud against Roman Reigns. The pair will cross paths in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash and the same match will also involve RK-Bro and The Usos.

The date for a singles match between McIntyre and Reigns is still unknown, but in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Scotsman said that he would like to face The Tribal Chief at Clash At The Castle. He said the following:

"I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans. My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. And that would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember."

Do you think McIntyre and RK-Bro will be victorious over The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comment section below:

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell