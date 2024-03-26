Drew McIntyre sends a six-word message after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took to social media to send a six-word message in the aftermath of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the latest edition of the red brand, McIntyre was involved in a heated segment with the returning CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. After a verbal back-and-forth between all three superstars, the segment concluded with The Visionary hitting The Scottish Warrior with the Stomp.

During the closing moments of the show, McIntyre and Rollins got involved in a brawl also involving The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. The current World Heavyweight Champion was at the receiving end of a Future Shock DDT by Drew.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Scottish Warrior sent a six-word message and posted a video of him hitting the Future Shock DDT on Rollins.

"It’s all coming up DM Hunk," Drew McIntyre shared.

Check out McIntyre's tweet below:

Seeing if The Scottish Warrior defeats The Visionary at WrestleMania XL will be interesting.

Drew McIntyre wants to face CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Drew McIntyre has expressed his interest in facing CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, the former WWE Champion stated that he was open to facing Punk at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 3, 2024. The Scottish Warrior also took digs at the Best in the World.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there...I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits... Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there," Drew McIntyre said.

Since returning to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, Punk has competed in one televised match, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint is expected to be on commentary duty for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight Championship.

