Drew McIntyre sends a three-word message aimed at Damian Priest after one particular action on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. On social media, McIntyre sent a three-word message aimed at his arch-rival after taking away his chain.
McIntyre and Priest will cross paths in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. The stipulation was added and announced on the latest edition of SmackDown. McIntyre also took things to the next level during his brawl with The Archer of Infamy, as he hit the Future Shock DDT on the former World Heavyweight Champion on the steel steps.
On X/Twitter, McIntyre posted a photo of himself holding Priest's chain. He sent a three-word message aimed at his WrestleMania 41 opponent.
"Spoils of War," Drew McIntyre wrote.
Check out McIntyre's tweet below:
Drew McIntyre opened up about his hate for CM Punk
Drew McIntyre is feuding with Damian Priest and has made things quite personal heading into WrestleMania 41.
Another superstar with whom The Scottish Warrior made things quite personal was CM Punk. Speaking on the WAAFLIN' podcast, McIntyre opened up about his issues with Punk, stating that the two superstars genuinely hate each other in real life. He said:
"We don't like each other. We genuinely don't. But we're able to be professional enough within the confines of WWE to turn it into magic on television, which it was, because it was very much based in reality. Every week, how good he is at his job, how good I am at my job, we're trying to top each other because of that personal rivalry, and because we're such professionals and because we're good at our job. That's what it was every week, was trying to outdo each other, outdo each other, outdo each other, and the people that benefitted the most were the fans."
The former WWE Champion will aim for a big win over Priest, who dethroned the former to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at last year's WrestleMania XL.