Drew McIntyre sends a three-word message aimed at Damian Priest after one particular action on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. On social media, McIntyre sent a three-word message aimed at his arch-rival after taking away his chain.

Ad

McIntyre and Priest will cross paths in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. The stipulation was added and announced on the latest edition of SmackDown. McIntyre also took things to the next level during his brawl with The Archer of Infamy, as he hit the Future Shock DDT on the former World Heavyweight Champion on the steel steps.

On X/Twitter, McIntyre posted a photo of himself holding Priest's chain. He sent a three-word message aimed at his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Ad

Trending

"Spoils of War," Drew McIntyre wrote.

Check out McIntyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre opened up about his hate for CM Punk

Drew McIntyre is feuding with Damian Priest and has made things quite personal heading into WrestleMania 41.

Another superstar with whom The Scottish Warrior made things quite personal was CM Punk. Speaking on the WAAFLIN' podcast, McIntyre opened up about his issues with Punk, stating that the two superstars genuinely hate each other in real life. He said:

Ad

"We don't like each other. We genuinely don't. But we're able to be professional enough within the confines of WWE to turn it into magic on television, which it was, because it was very much based in reality. Every week, how good he is at his job, how good I am at my job, we're trying to top each other because of that personal rivalry, and because we're such professionals and because we're good at our job. That's what it was every week, was trying to outdo each other, outdo each other, outdo each other, and the people that benefitted the most were the fans."

Ad

The former WWE Champion will aim for a big win over Priest, who dethroned the former to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at last year's WrestleMania XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More