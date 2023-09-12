Drew McIntyre set to face record-breaking superstar for the first time in 3 years next week on RAW

Drew McIntyre hasn't been a happy man on RAW. Despite picking up a win against Xavier Woods in an excellent match, an unhappy McIntyre confronted an old enemy and set up a match for next week - the first in almost three years between the two men.

After McIntyre defeated Woods, he confronted record-breaking former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jey Uso - who he has beef with from the summer of last year heading into Clash at the Castle 2023.

Drew McIntyre let Jey Uso know that he had an issue with him and that he didn't trust him. Jey didn't seem to be too bothered, and the match between them was set up for next week - the first match between the two in 34 months.

The last time that the two faced off in a singles match was in the build-up to Survivor Series 2020 when then-WWE Champ McIntyre faced Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On an episode of SmackDown on 13 November 2020 - McIntyre defeated "Main Event" Jey Uso. He would ultimately fall short to Reigns at Survivor Series.

It's going to be a grudge match for Drew McIntyre while Jey Uso tries to make his way on RAW. He had a mishap this week when he teamed up with Kevin Owens and accidentally superkicked him, inadvertently costing his team the match and losing the trust of Owens.

