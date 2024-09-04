Drew McIntyre shares brutal declaration following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has made a monumental statement on social media following his actions on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior attacked CM Punk on the red brand's show.

The Second City Saint defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. He came out the following RAW, claiming his rivalry with the former WWE Champion was over. However, the latter appeared out of nowhere to brutally assault Punk to such an extent that he needed medical attention and had to be rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Drew recently took to his Instagram account earlier today to send a message to CM Punk, confirming their feud is not over. The 39-year-old shared several pictures and clips from his attack on The Best in the World:

"This isn’t over until I say it’s over," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer shares honest take on Drew McIntyre breaking CM Punk's bracelet on RAW

After beating McIntyre in Germany, CM Punk reclaimed the cherished bracelet with his wife and dog's names engraved. However, his joy was shortlived as The Scotsman ambushed the former AEW star, brutally attacked him, and then destroyed the bracelet on the September 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of his Busted Open Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated he loved Drew McIntyre destroying the bracelet. He pointed out that the bracelet held a significant sentimental value for CM Punk. The former Tag Team Champion praised the segment while explaining why it worked:

"I loved what I saw [on RAW] on so many levels. I loved the destroying of the bracelet because of what the bracelet means to CM Punk [...] It is a 50-cent bracelet, and breaking that bracelet breaks CM Punk's heart. Shoving it down his throat is like ramming it up his backside. Great stuff," said Ray. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Check out the entire podcast below:

Drew McIntyre took things to an altogether different level by attacking CM Punk backstage while he was being stretchered out. The two RAW stars are highly likely to lock horns at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Who do you think will win the third match of the feud? Hit Discuss and sound off!

