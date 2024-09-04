WWE veteran reflects on Drew McIntyre destroying CM Punk's bracelet on RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took his rivalry with CM Punk to the next level on Monday Night RAW. Their segment on this week's show was met with high praise from wrestling legend Bully Ray.

The Second City Saint defeated The Scottish Warrior in a brutal Strap Match at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The former AEW star also reclaimed his cherished bracelet, which had his wife and dog's names engraved on it.

On the September 2, 2024, installment of RAW, Punk announced that he was done with McIntyre, setting his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship and calling out Gunther. However, The Scottish Warrior ambushed the 45-year-old, further escalating their rivalry. He snapped Punk's bracelet before forcing its beads down the latter's throat.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised Drew McIntyre for destroying CM Punk's bracelet, which held significant sentimental value for the latter. The veteran described the act as a powerful and emotional blow, emphasizing the importance of the accessory.

"I loved what I saw [on WWE RAW] on so many levels. I loved the destroying of the bracelet because of what the bracelet means to CM Punk (...) It is a 50-cent bracelet and breaking that bracelet breaks CM Punk's heart. Shoving it down his throat is like ramming it up his backside. Great stuff," said Ray. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Wrestling journalist on CM Punk's future after brutal attack on WWE RAW

The wrestling world got excited about a potential dream match after The Best in the World called out World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. However, it seems that WWE intends to continue the intense rivalry between Punk and McIntyre for the foreseeable future.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said a match between CM Punk and The Ring General was bound to happen in the future. The wrestling journalist believed that the ongoing storyline involving the bracelet between The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior was likely a temporary arc to keep the feud interesting.

"He's obviously going to wrestle Gunther, just not right away. They're keeping the Drew McIntyre thing going, they got rid of the bracelet, it looked to me like the blow-off was the bracelet but the feud obviously is keeping going," Meltzer said.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the imminent third match between the RAW Superstars to see whether it will be more brutal than their previous showdowns.

